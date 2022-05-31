Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.82

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $71.01, with a volume of 2849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $959.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 55.83%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,634.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.