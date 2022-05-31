Eaton Vance Management Has $101.98 Million Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.12% of General Motors worth $101,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Patient Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,228,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,398,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,006,000 after acquiring an additional 77,028 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.30.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

