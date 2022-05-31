Eaton Vance Management Has $184.01 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,695,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,668 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.28% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $184,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after buying an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 512,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 160,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.