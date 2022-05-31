Eaton Vance Management Sells 47,465 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 816,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,465 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of International Business Machines worth $107,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

Shares of IBM opened at $139.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average of $129.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

