Eaton Vance Management Sells 7,051 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.80% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $112,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,835.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

