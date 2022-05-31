Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Ebix has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.47.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ebix by 194.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Ebix by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ebix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

