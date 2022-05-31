Effect.AI (EFX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.52 Million

Effect.AI (EFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Effect.AI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars.

