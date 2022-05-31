eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 237,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 5,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 18.38 and a quick ratio of 18.38. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.17.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 22,607 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $41,596.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,704 shares in the company, valued at $253,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,462 shares of company stock worth $110,221.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

EFTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

