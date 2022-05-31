Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.60.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 113,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,495,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

