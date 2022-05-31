Elbit Imaging (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Shares Down 24.4%

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF – Get Rating) shares fell 24.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 666,567% from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

Get Elbit Imaging alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems for performing non-invasive treatments on the human body in the North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers treatment-oriented medical systems with ultrasound beam and magnetic resonance imaging for noninvasive treatments in human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.