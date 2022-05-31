Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $155.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,741 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Finally, Avory & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 129,129 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,369,000 after buying an additional 60,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.38. 49,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,742. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

