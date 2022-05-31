Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Hits $0.0195

Elrond ERD (ERD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded flat against the US dollar.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

