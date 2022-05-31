Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Holdings Lifted by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Encompass Health worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EHC. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

EHC opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

