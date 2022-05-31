Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 1,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

