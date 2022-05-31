Energy Income Partners LLC Buys 325,695 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners accounts for about 3.3% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Cheniere Energy Partners worth $141,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,344 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. 2,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.