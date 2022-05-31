Energy Income Partners LLC Buys 85,403 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,403 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of AES worth $15,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AES by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. 32,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,833. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.