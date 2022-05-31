Energy Income Partners LLC Has $36.79 Million Stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Energy Income Partners LLC reduced its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,372,736 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $36,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.19. 7,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,514. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.86 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jonestrading cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

