Energy Income Partners LLC Has $65.99 Million Stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Energy Income Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197,572 shares during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners makes up approximately 1.6% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $65,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WLKP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.80. 807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $978.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

