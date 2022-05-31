Energy Income Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Plains GP accounts for approximately 2.9% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Plains GP worth $124,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 257,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Plains GP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 68,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,717. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Plains GP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

