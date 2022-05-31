Energy Income Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,047 shares during the quarter. UGI comprises about 1.8% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.81% of UGI worth $77,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. 7,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

UGI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.