EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) to announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.17. EnerSys reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,505. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.16. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $100.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

About EnerSys (Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.