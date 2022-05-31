Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $7.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ENI.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. ENI had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on E shares. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ENI from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.40 ($16.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

E traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.26. 9,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,609. ENI has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.07.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ENI by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ENI by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ENI by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

