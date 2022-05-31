EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $10.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 38.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 59.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,428,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 531,599 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,421,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

ENLC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.40. 3,707,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,579. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.43%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

