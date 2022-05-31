Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Energy Income Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 7.2% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $305,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,686,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,183,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 71,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 34,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

