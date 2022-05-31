Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Entravision Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE EVC opened at $4.99 on Friday. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.18.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Entravision Communications news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $315,672.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,262.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

