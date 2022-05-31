Enzyme (MLN) Achieves Market Cap of $60.48 Million

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Enzyme coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.89 or 0.00090007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $60.48 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 2,093,289 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

