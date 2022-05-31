EOSDT (EOSDT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

EOSDT (EOSDT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

