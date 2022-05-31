EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $50.77 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.54%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 18,539 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

