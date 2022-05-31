Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. Equity Residential reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,408,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,188,462,000 after purchasing an additional 889,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $76.83. 3,846,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

