Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Cap of $84.40 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00008289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $84.40 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,806.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,951.79 or 0.06136507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00016683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00215713 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.36 or 0.00642510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.00625151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00075010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001340 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004578 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

