ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 4.2%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 4,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,589,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the third quarter valued at $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

