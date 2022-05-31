ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML) Shares Down 2.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWML – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.63. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Size Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.