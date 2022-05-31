Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Short Interest Down 34.2% in May

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 547.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EUCR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,151. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.