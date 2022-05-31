Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.20. The company had a trading volume of 293,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,725,926. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $178.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $352.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

