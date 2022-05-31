Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Invests $924,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $5.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.12. 98,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.36. The company has a market cap of $311.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock worth $3,448,197 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.27.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.