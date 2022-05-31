Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes $623,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.22. 73,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,602,875. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $202.92.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

