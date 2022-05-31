Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 562.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 23,293 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,052,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.75. The stock had a trading volume of 214,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.61 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

