Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,323 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $45,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 132.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 43,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.30 and a 1-year high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

