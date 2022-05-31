Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the April 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 86.0 days.

EUXTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($104.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($106.13) to €102.90 ($110.65) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Euronext in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

OTCMKTS EUXTF remained flat at $$83.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 97 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. Euronext has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

