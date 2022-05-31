Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 20,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,899. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 26.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

