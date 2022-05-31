Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $54,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. 23,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

