Evercore Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.5% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $90,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.61. 82,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,373. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $160.50 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

