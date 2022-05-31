Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $439.65.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $4.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,416. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.