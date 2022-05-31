Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $457.61. 134,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,315. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.27 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $467.31 and a 200-day moving average of $485.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

