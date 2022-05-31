Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,318 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after acquiring an additional 84,577 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after acquiring an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,360. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

