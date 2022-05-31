Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,731 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.78. The company had a trading volume of 67,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,464. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.13. The company has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $375.50 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.30.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.