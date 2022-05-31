Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 231,036 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 231,036 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $28,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 27,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,476. The stock has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

