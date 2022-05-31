Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) Trading Up 2.2%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.33. Approximately 226,365 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 205,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $247.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

