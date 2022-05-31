ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Down 8.2% This Week

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $111,506.30 and approximately $202.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002032 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000630 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

