Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,149 ($39.84).

EXPN has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($39.80) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.44) to GBX 3,300 ($41.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($41.75) target price on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

LON EXPN traded down GBX 36 ($0.46) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,656 ($33.60). 3,601,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,761.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,052.48. Experian has a one year low of GBX 2,436 ($30.82) and a one year high of GBX 3,689 ($46.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £24.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

